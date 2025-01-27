Combatting Snakebites: India's Public Health Crisis in Focus

The Supreme Court has brought attention to the widespread issue of snakebites across India, urging the Central government to collaborate with states in improving treatment availability at medical facilities.

During the hearing, Justices B R Gavai and S V N Bhatti highlighted the public health crisis fueled by a dire shortage of anti-venom, vital for treating snakebites. The court asked the Centre to coordinate with all states, emphasizing that the issue is nationwide and not adversarial.

A plea submitted by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi demands action, citing around 58,000 annual snakebite deaths in India, notably in rural areas lacking anti-venom. It urges establishing snakebite care units and public health campaigns to mitigate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)