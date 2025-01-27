Left Menu

Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Spark Health Concerns in Maharashtra

Maharashtra sees a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 101 reported in Pune and a suspected death in Solapur. Authorities suspect contaminated water as the cause, prompting government response and preventive measures to curb the spread of this rare nerve disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:50 IST
A man from Solapur district, suspected of contracting Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), has died, marking what officials believe is the first such fatality in Maharashtra related to the condition. Over 100 cases of the rare nerve disorder have been reported in Pune, sparking health concerns across the region.

The 40-year-old victim, who exhibited symptoms including breathlessness and weakness, passed away over the weekend after being periodically placed on ventilator support. An initial report confirmed GBS as a likely cause, and further testing is underway at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Health authorities indicate that the outbreak could be linked to contaminated water, triggering state-wide preventive actions, including a comprehensive survey of affected areas and setting up special facilities for patient care. The disease, affecting the nerves, generally does not result in death, but authorities are urging caution and have assured public awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

