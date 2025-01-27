Left Menu

Lula's Health Restored: Back to Business

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been given the green light to return to his regular activities after two emergency surgeries last month. Lula's recent CT scan confirmed his recovery, clearing him to travel and exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:08 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been declared fit to resume his regular activities following two emergency surgeries last month, his medical team announced on Monday.

The 79-year-old leader underwent a CT scan that revealed consistent progress in his health, according to a medical report.

Lula has been granted clearance to engage in travel and physical exercise, marking a promising step in his recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

