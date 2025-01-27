Left Menu

Genetic Insight into Diabetes Risk Among Indian Professionals

Recent genetic research in India highlights under-studied populations at risk of diabetes, particularly among corporate professionals. The study explores how genetics interact with environmental factors, suggesting a need for inclusive screening across regions. Findings could guide personalized interventions for better diabetes management nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:10 IST
A recent study has spotlighted under-explored populations in India that harbor a heightened risk of diabetes. Genetic analyses conducted primarily among India's corporate workers suggest an interplay between genetic variants and factors like stress and diet, potentially elevating diabetes risk in this demographic.

Varun Sharma, head of R&D at NMC Genetics India, revealed that roughly half of the study's participants were unknowingly pre-diabetic. The research identified 42 genetic variants heightening the predisposition to type 2 diabetes, emphasizing their interaction with occupational stress, diet, and physical activity levels.

Published findings advocate for an inclusive research approach across Indian regions to enhance diabetes risk prediction and intervention strategies. The study stresses personalized care based on individual genetic profiles to more effectively manage diabetes across diverse Indian populations.

