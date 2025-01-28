Left Menu

Delayed REM Sleep as an Early Indicator of Alzheimer's

A study suggests delayed REM sleep could indicate early Alzheimer's, showing increased amyloid clumps and tau tangles in the brain, and reduced brain-derived neurotrophic factor. Researchers argue this disruption in the dreaming phase may contribute to memory impairment, commonly associated with the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:37 IST
Delayed REM Sleep as an Early Indicator of Alzheimer's
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

New research highlights that a delay in entering the REM phase of sleep may serve as an early warning sign for Alzheimer's disease. Such delays were linked with increased brain amyloid clumps and tau tangles, hallmark indicators of the neurodegenerative disorder.

REM sleep is crucial for memory consolidation, a process that is hindered by these delays, potentially affecting cognitive functions. Scientists, focused on improving early detection, recommend monitoring sleep patterns as part of early diagnosis strategies.

The study involved 128 participants, showing those with prolonged REM onset had significant amounts of Alzheimer's-related proteins. The findings suggest that delayed REM sleep might impair memory processing due to elevated cortisol levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025