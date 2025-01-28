Delayed REM Sleep as an Early Indicator of Alzheimer's
A study suggests delayed REM sleep could indicate early Alzheimer's, showing increased amyloid clumps and tau tangles in the brain, and reduced brain-derived neurotrophic factor. Researchers argue this disruption in the dreaming phase may contribute to memory impairment, commonly associated with the disease.
- Country:
- India
New research highlights that a delay in entering the REM phase of sleep may serve as an early warning sign for Alzheimer's disease. Such delays were linked with increased brain amyloid clumps and tau tangles, hallmark indicators of the neurodegenerative disorder.
REM sleep is crucial for memory consolidation, a process that is hindered by these delays, potentially affecting cognitive functions. Scientists, focused on improving early detection, recommend monitoring sleep patterns as part of early diagnosis strategies.
The study involved 128 participants, showing those with prolonged REM onset had significant amounts of Alzheimer's-related proteins. The findings suggest that delayed REM sleep might impair memory processing due to elevated cortisol levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)