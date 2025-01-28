Delayed REM Sleep as an Early Indicator of Alzheimer's

New research highlights that a delay in entering the REM phase of sleep may serve as an early warning sign for Alzheimer's disease. Such delays were linked with increased brain amyloid clumps and tau tangles, hallmark indicators of the neurodegenerative disorder.

REM sleep is crucial for memory consolidation, a process that is hindered by these delays, potentially affecting cognitive functions. Scientists, focused on improving early detection, recommend monitoring sleep patterns as part of early diagnosis strategies.

The study involved 128 participants, showing those with prolonged REM onset had significant amounts of Alzheimer's-related proteins. The findings suggest that delayed REM sleep might impair memory processing due to elevated cortisol levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)