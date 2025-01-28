Dr Agarwal's Health Care: Eyes on the IPO Horizon

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, supported by Temasek Holdings and TPG, has announced the raising of over Rs 875.5 crore from anchor investors prior to its initial public offering (IPO). Key investors include the Government of Singapore and several prominent mutual funds.

The company allocated 2.17 crore equity shares to 43 funds at Rs 402 each, the top end of the price range, totaling a transaction size of Rs 875.50 crore. The IPO, set between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, opens for subscription from January 29 to January 31.

Dr Agarwal's seeks to use Rs 195 crore from fresh issues for debt payment, along with funding general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions. A network of 193 facilities supports their operations, focusing significantly on the southern regions of India.

