US Departure from WHO Threatens Global Health Funding

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation significantly impacts its funding. The US was set to be the largest single contributor to WHO's budget, which mainly relies on voluntary contributions. This move challenges WHO's ability to fund public health initiatives worldwide.

US Departure from WHO Threatens Global Health Funding
President Donald Trump's recent decision to exit the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a seismic shift that threatens the organization's financial stability. The US was poised to be WHO's largest single contributor with an anticipated $958 million donation, representing nearly 15% of the agency's $6.5 billion budget.

The WHO, primarily funded through voluntary contributions, finds over 70% of its budget coming from such donations, making it challenging for the agency to establish its own health priorities. In a bid to achieve financial stability, WHO member countries have agreed on reforms to enlarge membership fees to cover half of the budget by 2030.

The organisation, a UN body specializing in global health threats, is now facing operational challenges following the US's withdrawal. Notably, US public health officials have been instructed to cease cooperation with WHO, leaving a critical void in international health efforts.

