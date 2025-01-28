US Departure from WHO Threatens Global Health Funding

President Donald Trump's recent decision to exit the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a seismic shift that threatens the organization's financial stability. The US was poised to be WHO's largest single contributor with an anticipated $958 million donation, representing nearly 15% of the agency's $6.5 billion budget.

The WHO, primarily funded through voluntary contributions, finds over 70% of its budget coming from such donations, making it challenging for the agency to establish its own health priorities. In a bid to achieve financial stability, WHO member countries have agreed on reforms to enlarge membership fees to cover half of the budget by 2030.

The organisation, a UN body specializing in global health threats, is now facing operational challenges following the US's withdrawal. Notably, US public health officials have been instructed to cease cooperation with WHO, leaving a critical void in international health efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)