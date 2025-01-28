Pune's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge: Facts and Responses

A new case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in Pune, according to local health officials, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 111.

Thirteen of these patients are currently on ventilators. The state health department reports 31 confirmed cases amidst this outbreak. Stool samples tested reveal a notable presence of Norovirus and Campylobacter, while blood samples have shown no signs of Zika, Dengue, or Chikungunya.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has instructed city departments to take action, focusing on rectifying water supply issues. A specialized ICU for GBS patients has been established at Kamla Nehru Hospital, ensuring free treatment as authorities continue to investigate the source of the outbreak.

