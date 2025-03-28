Left Menu

The Controversial Overhaul of SAMHSA: A Threat to U.S. Public Health?

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) faces potential absorption into a new federal agency as part of a proposed overhaul by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Critics argue that dismantling SAMHSA could hinder progress in addiction treatment and mental health services.

A federal agency instrumental in funding U.S. public health initiatives, including the 988 crisis line and addiction treatment, may be stripped of its autonomy under a proposal to revamp the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. aims to consolidate the USD 8 billion Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) into a newly created entity.

The proposal suggests merging SAMHSA with other agencies into the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA), aligning with Kennedy's 'Make America Healthy Again' platform. However, experts caution that this change could disrupt crucial services and programs essential for combatting addiction and mental health issues.

SAMHSA's integration raises concern among addiction researchers and public health officials who fear a decline in efficiency and effectiveness. Critics like Stanford University's Keith Humphreys argue that burying SAMHSA in a larger bureaucracy may derail ongoing successes in reducing overdose deaths and supporting addiction recovery efforts.

