Mystery Illness: Investigating the Surge of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune

Pune has seen a rise in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 111 reported in the region. The Indian Council of Medical Research is investigating potential causes, including pathogens like Campylobacter jejuni. A central team from India's health departments is assisting local authorities in managing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune is witnessing an alarming increase in cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with 111 reported so far. Efforts are underway to uncover the cause. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated investigations to pinpoint the origins of the disease, focusing on potential post-infection links.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, ICMR Director General, stated that samples from patients are being scrutinized to identify associated pathogens. While infections like Campylobacter jejuni have been detected in some cases, a definitive cause for the recent outbreak has yet to be established. A high-level team has been mobilized to assist local authorities in Pune.

The Union Health Ministry's response includes deploying experts from various national health institutions to provide support and recommend public health measures. Despite the concerning rise in cases, experts note that Guillain-Barre Syndrome remains rare and most patients recover fully. Authorities continue monitoring and intervention efforts to curb further cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

