No New Illness Cases in Rajouri's Badhaal Village Amid Intensive Care

No new illness cases have been reported in six days in Badhaal, a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, following the unexplained deaths of 17 people from three families, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has spearheaded an intensive preventive care initiative, relocating 87 families, totaling 364 people, to isolated centers in Rajouri. The families are receiving meals, necessities, and medical monitoring at designated facilities.

On-site medical staff, food safety measures, and educational support, alongside tailored training programs, are being implemented under the district administration's close supervision to ensure comprehensive care and well-being for both the displaced and remaining village residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)