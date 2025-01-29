Left Menu

No New Illness Cases in Rajouri's Badhaal Village Amid Intensive Care

The Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir has not reported any new illness cases for six days after mysterious deaths in Badhaal village. The administration has relocated families, ensured comprehensive safety measures, and organized care and resources, including medical monitoring and educational support, to manage the situation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:45 IST
No New Illness Cases in Rajouri's Badhaal Village Amid Intensive Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

No new illness cases have been reported in six days in Badhaal, a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, following the unexplained deaths of 17 people from three families, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has spearheaded an intensive preventive care initiative, relocating 87 families, totaling 364 people, to isolated centers in Rajouri. The families are receiving meals, necessities, and medical monitoring at designated facilities.

On-site medical staff, food safety measures, and educational support, alongside tailored training programs, are being implemented under the district administration's close supervision to ensure comprehensive care and well-being for both the displaced and remaining village residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025