Suspected GBS Cases Stir Concerns in West Bengal

The death of three individuals, suspected to have succumbed to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has created unrest in West Bengal as the state health department has yet to officially ascertain the cause.

The victims, including a child from Jagaddal and a teenager from Amdanga in North 24 Parganas, along with a man from Hooghly district, died in government hospitals in Kolkata and Hooghly.

These instances of GBS, a rare disorder causing nerve damage, have fueled panic, despite health officials claiming the situation is under control. Meanwhile, hospitals are treating four more children with similar symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)