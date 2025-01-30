Left Menu

Suspected GBS Cases Stir Concerns in West Bengal

Three individuals, including a child, have died in West Bengal, allegedly due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The government has yet to confirm these claims. Meanwhile, more children are receiving treatment for suspected GBS as concerns rise about this rare immunological nerve disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:14 IST
Suspected GBS Cases Stir Concerns in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The death of three individuals, suspected to have succumbed to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has created unrest in West Bengal as the state health department has yet to officially ascertain the cause.

The victims, including a child from Jagaddal and a teenager from Amdanga in North 24 Parganas, along with a man from Hooghly district, died in government hospitals in Kolkata and Hooghly.

These instances of GBS, a rare disorder causing nerve damage, have fueled panic, despite health officials claiming the situation is under control. Meanwhile, hospitals are treating four more children with similar symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025