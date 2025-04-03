Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Due to Health Concerns

British tennis star Emma Raducanu withdraws from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to focus on her health after reaching the quarter-finals in Miami. Despite her success, she required medical treatment during the tournament. Raducanu aims to recover and skipped the Rouen Open to manage her fitness better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:25 IST
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Due to Health Concerns
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, has announced her withdrawal from the forthcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. This decision comes in the wake of her recent commendable performance at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the quarter-finals but required medical attention during her match against Jessica Pegula.

After her participation in seven tournaments since the year's start, Raducanu has opted to step back from Britain's Group F qualifiers in The Hague, running from April 10-12. Her representatives stated that she needs this time to prioritize her health and confirmed that she will also forego the Rouen Open scheduled for April 14.

Although Raducanu's career has faced form and fitness challenges post her 2021 U.S. Open victory, her Miami appearance marked a notable improvement. Britain's team captain, Anne Keothavong, expressed that Raducanu's absence will be felt, highlighting her significant contribution to the team's achievements, including last year's semi-final run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025