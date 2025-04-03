Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Due to Health Concerns

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis sensation, has announced her withdrawal from the forthcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. This decision comes in the wake of her recent commendable performance at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the quarter-finals but required medical attention during her match against Jessica Pegula.

After her participation in seven tournaments since the year's start, Raducanu has opted to step back from Britain's Group F qualifiers in The Hague, running from April 10-12. Her representatives stated that she needs this time to prioritize her health and confirmed that she will also forego the Rouen Open scheduled for April 14.

Although Raducanu's career has faced form and fitness challenges post her 2021 U.S. Open victory, her Miami appearance marked a notable improvement. Britain's team captain, Anne Keothavong, expressed that Raducanu's absence will be felt, highlighting her significant contribution to the team's achievements, including last year's semi-final run.

