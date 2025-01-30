Left Menu

Urban Planning Failures: The Hidden Culprit Behind Pune's GBS Outbreak?

Pune is grappling with an outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, linked to contaminated water due to flawed urban planning. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule criticizes local authorities, urging prompt investigation and government support for patients. Evidence points to water pollution, highlighting environmental and infrastructural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:49 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

Pune is witnessing a troubling surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, attributed to urban planning failures and consequent water pollution. Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has accused the Pune civic administration of negligence, calling for an immediate investigation into the scientific causes behind the outbreak.

Sule visited the Nanded village area, pinpointing a contaminated well as a potential source of the disease. She urged the government to cover medical expenses for affected individuals, attributing the crisis to inadequate infrastructural planning.

Local authorities, under pressure, have tested multiple water sources, discovering contamination across several sites. This alarming situation exposes the pressing need for improved urban management and pollution control to safeguard public health in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

