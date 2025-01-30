Zydus Takeda's Vashi Plant Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Limited, a joint venture between Zydus Lifesciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, has marked a milestone with the 25th anniversary of its manufacturing plant in Vashi, India. This key site supports Takeda's strategic network by producing high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.

The Vashi plant has become pivotal for Takeda, dedicated to exporting APIs and intermediates to markets in Europe, Japan, Brazil, and Korea. Over its 25-year journey, it has successfully expanded capacity and executed multiple tech transfers for key products, cementing its role in Takeda's global operations.

Looking forward, Zydus Takeda plans to enhance the site's capabilities through new initiatives including the development of new pharmaceutical ingredients, transitioning to renewable energy, and improving digital automation. These efforts align with the strategic goals of sustainability and innovation, fostering continued excellence and patient-centric progress.

