Novo Nordisk Launches Critical Trial of CagriSema

Novo Nordisk is set to start a late-stage trial for its potential obesity treatment, CagriSema. This trial, aiming to assess long-term efficacy, kicks off on February 10. Unlike prior plans for a 2025 trial, this endeavor concludes in November 2028. The company declined immediate comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:25 IST
Novo Nordisk is gearing up to launch a significant late-stage trial for its innovative obesity drug, CagriSema, on February 10. This trial is pivotal in assessing the drug's long-term efficacy, as detailed on clinicaltrials.gov.

This announcement differentiates from the company's previous statement last month when results from another late-stage trial caused a considerable $125 billion drop in market value. The firm had initially aimed to start a new trial in 2025 without specifying a date.

The long-term trial is slated for completion in November 2028. Questions posed to the company for comment remained unanswered at this time.

