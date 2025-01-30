Novo Nordisk Launches Critical Trial of CagriSema

Novo Nordisk is gearing up to launch a significant late-stage trial for its innovative obesity drug, CagriSema, on February 10. This trial is pivotal in assessing the drug's long-term efficacy, as detailed on clinicaltrials.gov.

This announcement differentiates from the company's previous statement last month when results from another late-stage trial caused a considerable $125 billion drop in market value. The firm had initially aimed to start a new trial in 2025 without specifying a date.

The long-term trial is slated for completion in November 2028. Questions posed to the company for comment remained unanswered at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)