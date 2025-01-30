Ebola Strikes Kampala: Uganda's Ninth Outbreak Confirmed

Uganda's health ministry has confirmed a fresh Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, with the first patient, a male nurse, succumbing to the disease on Wednesday. The nation battles its ninth bout with the virus since first encountering it in 2000.

Tracing the source of this outbreak may be complicated, given Kampala's bustling city life and role as a transport hub for the region. Authorities have pinpointed 44 individuals, including 30 healthcare workers, who had contact with the deceased nurse, highlighting the challenges posed by the city's 4 million-strong population.

The World Health Organization is stepping up support with a $1 million emergency allocation and is partnering with developers on vaccine candidates. Immediate vaccination of contacts is set to commence, though no approved vaccine exists for this strain. Uganda's proactive approach continues following an outbreak that ended in January 2023.

