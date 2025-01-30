'Vaccine Controversies: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Stand in Senate Hearings'

In a tense Senate Health committee hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's nominee for leading the U.S. health department, defended his controversial vaccine views. His comments, previously perceived as undermining vaccine confidence, faced criticism, particularly from Senator Bill Cassidy.

Kennedy, addressing previous statements, emphasized his commitment to supporting children's vaccination schedules and addressing chronic diseases. Despite contentious views, he denied being anti-vaccine, stating his children are vaccinated. However, his stance on issues like gender-affirming care and pesticide use in agriculture drew further scrutiny.

The hearings, which could influence his potential confirmation, saw polarized responses. Supporters and opponents packed the room, reflecting the divisive nature of his nomination. The vote outcome remains uncertain, contingent on Kennedy securing at least 50 Senate endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)