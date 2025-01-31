Left Menu

Foundation Laid for New Osmania General Hospital: A Historic Endeavor

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The facility will span 32 lakh Sq Ft and accommodate 2,000 beds. Equipped with modern amenities, it will feature multiple operation theatres and academic blocks.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday inaugurated a major healthcare project by laying the foundation stone for a new Osmania General Hospital building in Hyderabad.

The upcoming complex, spread across 26 acres, will boast a capacity of 2,000 beds within a 32 lakh square foot area. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it will include 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, robotic surgery facilities, and a dedicated transplant theatre.

The hospital will also serve as an educational hub, featuring academic blocks for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges. The project underscores the heritage of the Osmania General Hospital, originally founded in the late 19th century.

