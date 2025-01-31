Left Menu

Modern Marvel: New Osmania General Hospital Takes Shape

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the foundation for a new Osmania General Hospital building. Spanning 26 acres, the 2,000-bed facility promises advanced medical technologies, including robotic surgeries. Alongside medical services, the complex will feature academic spaces for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:10 IST
Modern Marvel: New Osmania General Hospital Takes Shape
Revanth Reddy Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new Osmania General Hospital's foundation on Friday, celebrating a significant boost to Hyderabad's healthcare infrastructure.

The expansive complex will occupy 26 acres with a capacity of 2,000 beds, encompassing 32 lakh Sq Ft. It will include sophisticated operating theatres with capabilities for robotic surgery and organ transplants, promising cutting-edge medical care.

A significant educational component will also feature within the complex, with dedicated blocks for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges. Officials praised the project's swift approval process, reflecting both progress and historical continuity for a facility first established in 1866.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025