Modern Marvel: New Osmania General Hospital Takes Shape

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new Osmania General Hospital's foundation on Friday, celebrating a significant boost to Hyderabad's healthcare infrastructure.

The expansive complex will occupy 26 acres with a capacity of 2,000 beds, encompassing 32 lakh Sq Ft. It will include sophisticated operating theatres with capabilities for robotic surgery and organ transplants, promising cutting-edge medical care.

A significant educational component will also feature within the complex, with dedicated blocks for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges. Officials praised the project's swift approval process, reflecting both progress and historical continuity for a facility first established in 1866.

(With inputs from agencies.)