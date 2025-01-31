Novartis CEO Warns of Global Impact from U.S. WHO Exit

In a significant development, Novartis' CEO Vas Narasimhan has sounded the alarm over the United States' decision to exit the World Health Organization, raising concerns about the potential repercussions on global health programmes.

Narasimhan emphasized that the cessation of these initiatives, many of which have bipartisan roots in the U.S., could have dire consequences for millions who depend on them for essential medicines.

Despite the heightened pressure on affected health campaigns, including those tackling HIV/AIDS and malaria, Novartis asserts that its own commitments towards addressing neglected tropical diseases remain intact and unafflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)