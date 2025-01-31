Left Menu

Novartis CEO Warns of Global Impact from U.S. WHO Exit

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan has expressed concern over the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, highlighting potential impacts on global health initiatives. These programmes, some established by previous U.S. Republican administrations, are vital for providing necessary medications to millions. Novartis' commitments remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:30 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

In a significant development, Novartis' CEO Vas Narasimhan has sounded the alarm over the United States' decision to exit the World Health Organization, raising concerns about the potential repercussions on global health programmes.

Narasimhan emphasized that the cessation of these initiatives, many of which have bipartisan roots in the U.S., could have dire consequences for millions who depend on them for essential medicines.

Despite the heightened pressure on affected health campaigns, including those tackling HIV/AIDS and malaria, Novartis asserts that its own commitments towards addressing neglected tropical diseases remain intact and unafflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

