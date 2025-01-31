Curbing UPF Consumption: A Call for Stricter Regulations and Awareness
The government aims to reduce the consumption of ultra processed foods by implementing stricter FSSAI labeling norms, higher GST, and awareness campaigns. This approach targets misleading nutrition claims and aggressive marketing tactics while advocating healthier food alternatives and reinforcing consumer protection.
- Country:
- India
The pre-Budget document presented in Parliament stresses a multi-faceted strategy to reduce ultra processed food (UPF) consumption. Stricter labeling norms by FSSAI, higher GST rates, and focused awareness campaigns are recommended to curb the growing dietary preference for UPFs.
Authorities urge stringent regulation, particularly targeting deceptive nutrition claims on UPFs. Suggested reforms include defining nutrient thresholds for unhealthy ingredients and restricting advertising targeted at children.
Global studies highlight the ineffectiveness of self-regulation, prompting calls for improved compliance monitoring on branded products. Besides taxation as a 'health measure', consumer education, supported by a coalition of civil society, is crucial to champion healthier food practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPFs
- health
- taxation
- FSSAI
- labelling
- nutrition
- advertising
- consumer protection
- awareness
- diet
ALSO READ
Nutritional Support's Role in Combating Tuberculosis Mortality
Meta's Community Notes Exclusion: A Double-Edged Sword in Advertising
TikTok on the Edge: U.S. Ban Sparks Global Tensions and Advertising Chaos
Jharkhand Launches 'Shishu Shakti' to Combat Malnutrition among Children
InfiniteMedia Crowned Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai 2024