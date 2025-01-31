Curbing UPF Consumption: A Call for Stricter Regulations and Awareness

The pre-Budget document presented in Parliament stresses a multi-faceted strategy to reduce ultra processed food (UPF) consumption. Stricter labeling norms by FSSAI, higher GST rates, and focused awareness campaigns are recommended to curb the growing dietary preference for UPFs.

Authorities urge stringent regulation, particularly targeting deceptive nutrition claims on UPFs. Suggested reforms include defining nutrient thresholds for unhealthy ingredients and restricting advertising targeted at children.

Global studies highlight the ineffectiveness of self-regulation, prompting calls for improved compliance monitoring on branded products. Besides taxation as a 'health measure', consumer education, supported by a coalition of civil society, is crucial to champion healthier food practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)