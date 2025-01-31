India Rallies to Combat Obesity: A National Health Initiative

Doctors, athletes, and high-profile figures across India have thrown their support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new campaign to tackle rising obesity rates and promote health-conscious living. The initiative, announced during the 38th National Games in Dehradun, highlights the increasing threat of obesity, a condition closely linked to diabetes and heart disease.

Boxing champion Vijender Singh applauded the Prime Minister's focus on balanced diets and physical fitness, describing the move as commendable. Singh expressed optimism that this campaign could benefit many individuals confronting obesity or diabetes, urging people to adopt healthier eating habits and exercise routines.

Actor Akshay Kumar echoed the sentiment, sharing a video of Modi's appeal on social media. Kumar emphasized the importance of basic health practices such as sufficient sleep, exposure to fresh air and sunlight, cutting down on processed foods, and embracing regular exercise. In alignment with the World Health Organization's views, the initiative enjoys broad endorsement from healthcare leaders like Gautam Khanna and Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, who stress the urgency of this national health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)