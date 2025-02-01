Pfizer Resolves Diversity Lawsuit Amid Controversial Fellowship Program

In a pivotal legal settlement, Pfizer has addressed a lawsuit concerning its diversity fellowship program, which aimed to enhance leadership opportunities for Black, Latino, and Native American individuals. The program, challenged by the conservative group 'Do No Harm,' faced allegations of racial discrimination.

According to court documents filed in Manhattan, Pfizer will cease accepting new fellows and open its program to applicants of all races. This decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit filed in 2022, emphasizing the broader debate over diversity initiatives in corporate and medical fields.

This development underscores ongoing tensions around diversity programs, reflecting the challenges companies face in balancing inclusivity with accusations of reverse discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)