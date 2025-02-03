Trailblazing Cancer Genome Database Launched by IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has undertaken a significant step in cancer research with the launch of the country's inaugural cancer genome database. This pioneering project seeks to address India's under-representation in global cancer genomic studies, a gap that has hindered diagnostic advancements and drug development.

Led by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the initiative was launched amid pressing concerns over the nation's high cancer incidence rates. In a strategic collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, Mumbai, and other partners, the project has achieved the sequencing of genetic variants from breast cancer samples across India.

This comprehensive database is expected to be a game-changer, providing a repository to classify genetic variants. It aims to facilitate early cancer diagnosis, track disease progression, and develop treatment outcomes, paving the way for personalized medicine and improved healthcare standards in India.

