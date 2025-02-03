Left Menu

Trailblazing Cancer Genome Database Launched by IIT Madras

IIT Madras has launched India's first cancer genome database to aid research on the disease. This programme, initiated in 2020, catalogs genetic variants from Indian cancers, primarily focusing on breast cancer. Collaborating with healthcare partners, the initiative aims to enhance early detection and treatment strategies tailored for the Indian population.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has undertaken a significant step in cancer research with the launch of the country's inaugural cancer genome database. This pioneering project seeks to address India's under-representation in global cancer genomic studies, a gap that has hindered diagnostic advancements and drug development.

Led by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the initiative was launched amid pressing concerns over the nation's high cancer incidence rates. In a strategic collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, Mumbai, and other partners, the project has achieved the sequencing of genetic variants from breast cancer samples across India.

This comprehensive database is expected to be a game-changer, providing a repository to classify genetic variants. It aims to facilitate early cancer diagnosis, track disease progression, and develop treatment outcomes, paving the way for personalized medicine and improved healthcare standards in India.

