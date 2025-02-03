Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Foundation Stays Committed to Non-Communicable Disease Agenda Amid U.S. Aid Freeze

The Novo Nordisk Foundation continues to prioritize its focus on non-communicable diseases despite a global health crisis prompted by the U.S. freeze on foreign aid. With substantial assets, the foundation increases international grants but refrains from filling the funding gaps left by other governments.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to focusing on non-communicable diseases, despite a growing crisis in global health funding caused by the U.S. halt on foreign aid. The foundation, closely linked to the Danish drugmaker, prioritizes tackling heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Flemming Konradsen, global health scientific director, acknowledges a surge in funding requests but confirms no plans to fill the financial void left by the U.S. The foundation, with assets totaling $153 billion, reported a record profit from obesity drugs, which bolsters its ability to fund philanthropic efforts.

International grants from the foundation have increased to around $150 million, focusing mainly on healthy school meal programs and training for nurses. However, global health experts raise concerns about wealthy philanthropies' capacity to offset the effects of reduced U.S. support.

