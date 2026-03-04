Rising Childhood Obesity: A Looming Crisis by 2040

The World Obesity Federation has raised an alarm over the escalating rates of childhood obesity worldwide. A recent report highlights that over 507 million children are expected to be overweight or obese by 2040, with significant health implications.

In India alone, estimates indicate that by 2040, 20 million children will live with obesity, with 56 million affected by overweight and obesity combined. The implications, such as increased rates of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in children, are stark.

The Federation emphasizes the urgent need for governments to create policies promoting healthy environments and prevent childhood obesity. They recommend measures like taxing sugary drinks, limiting unhealthy food advertising to children, and ensuring better access to physical activities.

