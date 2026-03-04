Left Menu

Rising Childhood Obesity: A Looming Crisis by 2040

The World Obesity Federation has reported a significant global rise in childhood obesity, projecting 507 million children will be affected by 2040. This surge poses increased risks for chronic diseases such as hypertension. The report urges countries to implement preventive policies and promote healthier environments for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:04 IST
Rising Childhood Obesity: A Looming Crisis by 2040
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Obesity Federation has raised an alarm over the escalating rates of childhood obesity worldwide. A recent report highlights that over 507 million children are expected to be overweight or obese by 2040, with significant health implications.

In India alone, estimates indicate that by 2040, 20 million children will live with obesity, with 56 million affected by overweight and obesity combined. The implications, such as increased rates of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in children, are stark.

The Federation emphasizes the urgent need for governments to create policies promoting healthy environments and prevent childhood obesity. They recommend measures like taxing sugary drinks, limiting unhealthy food advertising to children, and ensuring better access to physical activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026