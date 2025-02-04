Novo Nordisk Faces Scrutiny Over CagriSema Trials

Novo Nordisk is under growing pressure from investors seeking transparency about its potential obesity drug CagriSema. This follows disappointing trial results released last December, which sent company shares tumbling. While Novo's new drug combines semaglutide and cagrilintide to aid weight loss, investors are concerned it may not outpace rivals like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.

Patients participating in Novo's trial have reported substantial weight loss but also significant side effects, including nausea and fatigue, during the testing period. This has led to questions regarding dosing protocols, as only a fraction of trial participants reached the highest dosage levels. Meanwhile, Novo has opted not to provide further details, citing a regulatory quiet period before upcoming results.

Industry analysts and shareholders are keen for answers as they await more comprehensive data expected at a scientific conference later this year. Until then, skepticism remains about CagriSema's market potential compared to established competitors, potentially impacting Novo Nordisk's market valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)