Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Una Hospital Fire

A fire erupted in the gynaecology ward of Una Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning, inciting panic among family members and healthcare personnel. Authorities reported the safe evacuation of all patients and staff.

The ward, home to over three dozen pregnant women and newborns, was engulfed in smoke due to an electrical short circuit. Swift actions by Home Guard jawans and nursing staff were crucial in ensuring the safety of everyone.

On-site inspections were conducted by Senior Medical Officer Dr. Vikas Chauhan and other doctors. The blaze was eventually subdued with assistance from the fire department. Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mankotia has called for an immediate overhaul of the hospital's power system.

