Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Una Hospital Fire

A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of Una Regional Hospital, causing chaos. Prompt action by staff and Home Guard jawans ensured the safety of all patients and family members. The fire was controlled, and measures are being taken to replace damaged equipment and inspect the power system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the gynaecology ward of Una Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning, inciting panic among family members and healthcare personnel. Authorities reported the safe evacuation of all patients and staff.

The ward, home to over three dozen pregnant women and newborns, was engulfed in smoke due to an electrical short circuit. Swift actions by Home Guard jawans and nursing staff were crucial in ensuring the safety of everyone.

On-site inspections were conducted by Senior Medical Officer Dr. Vikas Chauhan and other doctors. The blaze was eventually subdued with assistance from the fire department. Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mankotia has called for an immediate overhaul of the hospital's power system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

