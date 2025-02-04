Left Menu

India Intensifies Efforts to Combat Cervical Cancer

India is ramping up initiatives to tackle cervical cancer, with health data indicating rising incidence and mortality rates. Screening and treatment efforts are advancing nationwide, yet HPV vaccination is limited to specific regions like Sikkim and Bihar. The government emphasizes integrated care for non-communicable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:28 IST
India Intensifies Efforts to Combat Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer remains a major health concern in India, with an estimated 35,691 deaths in 2023, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The government presented these statistics in Parliament, highlighting the growing impact of cervical cancer.

Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, reported that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have screened over 9 million women, diagnosing 96,747 cases and initiating treatment for 86,196 individuals. Despite these efforts, the HPV vaccine is not included in the Universal Immunisation Programme, though regions like Sikkim and Bihar have introduced targeted HPV vaccination for young girls.

The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) launched in 2010 continues to focus on comprehensive primary healthcare to address major NCDs, including cervical cancer, by strengthening infrastructure and healthcare services across India.

