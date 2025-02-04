Left Menu

AIIMS Experts Rally Against Obesity Epidemic in India

AIIMS experts emphasized the need for dietary awareness, lifestyle changes, and stress management to address India's rising obesity epidemic. They urged monitoring of BMI, lifestyle education focusing on children, and reduction of ultra-processed foods. The role of yoga was also highlighted for stress management and health improvement.

In a collective effort, AIIMS experts called for increased dietary awareness and lifestyle modifications during a press conference on Tuesday, addressing India's rising obesity epidemic.

The experts underscored the health risks associated with obesity and echoed Prime Minister Modi's call for reduced oil consumption as part of combating the national health issue.

AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas stressed the importance of education and early intervention, while cardiologist Dr. Rajeev Narang highlighted the dangers of abdominal obesity, recommending alternative measures like waist-to-height ratio assessment.

Medical professionals emphasized that obesity should be recognized as a chronic disease, requiring comprehensive educational strategies and early action to prevent heart disease and diabetes.

Dieticians Dr. Parmeet Kaur and Dr. Monita Gahlot supported the consumption of more fruits, vegetables, and nuts and warned against ultra-processed foods.

Yoga's benefits in managing obesity were also discussed, with Professor Dr. Rima Dada recommending regular practice for stress reduction and improved emotional resilience.

