Global Health Crisis: Policy Shifts and Market Turmoil

In recent health news, the United Nations has warned of potential increases in maternal deaths in Afghanistan following a U.S. funding pause for sexual and reproductive health services. This pause, ordered by President Donald Trump, threatens access for millions of Afghans, with over 1,000 maternal deaths predicted from 2025 to 2028.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces legal challenges after banning federal funding for transgender healthcare for minors. Families of transgender children are suing to block this order, arguing it's discriminatory and overreaches presidential authority.

On the corporate front, Merck's decision to halt Gardasil shipments to China has impacted its financial outlook and caused share prices to tumble. Additionally, the focus is on Uganda's vaccination trial against the Sudan strain of Ebola and investor queries regarding Novo Nordisk's obesity drug CagriSema.

