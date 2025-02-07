White House Plans Major HHS Workforce Reduction

The White House is reportedly moving forward with an executive order aimed at reducing the number of employees within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to unnamed sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

This order, expected to be issued as soon as next week, would mandate staff reductions across key health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others.

The decision appears to be geared towards streamlining government operations, although it has not yet been officially confirmed by White House officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)