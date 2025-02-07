White House Plans Major HHS Workforce Reduction
The White House is reportedly preparing an executive order to significantly reduce the workforce at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The cutbacks would affect agencies such as the FDA and CDC, and could be implemented as early as next week, according to confidential sources.
The White House is reportedly moving forward with an executive order aimed at reducing the number of employees within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to unnamed sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
This order, expected to be issued as soon as next week, would mandate staff reductions across key health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others.
The decision appears to be geared towards streamlining government operations, although it has not yet been officially confirmed by White House officials.
