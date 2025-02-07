Accenture Shifts Course on DEI Goals Amid Political Changes

Accenture is discontinuing its global diversity and inclusion initiatives, a significant shift attributed to the changing political environment in the United States, according to a memo shared with staff by CEO Julie Sweet and reported by the Financial Times.

Since setting these goals in 2017, Accenture aimed to foster career development for specific demographic groups. However, facing new executive orders under a Republican administration, including the dismantling of DEI programs at federal and private levels, the company will no longer utilize DEI objectives as performance metrics for employees.

The decision also includes halting participation in external diversity benchmarking surveys. This move is part of Accenture's broader strategy to reassess its talent acquisition and partnerships, aiming for adaptation within an evolving workforce landscape.

