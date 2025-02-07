Left Menu

India Strengthens Nepal Ties with New Health Centre

India has granted INR 25.10 million for the construction of a post-birthing centre in Nepal's Dhading district. The centre will offer improved medical facilities to locals. The foundation stone was laid by MP Dilman Pakhrin and Indian Embassy Councilor Gitanjali Brandon, highlighting India's ongoing development cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:23 IST
India Strengthens Nepal Ties with New Health Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India has further cemented its ties with Nepal by providing a generous grant of INR 25.10 million, aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the Dhading district. This significant contribution will go towards the construction of a new post-birthing centre.

The Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre's foundation stone was laid in a ceremony attended by Member of Parliament Dilman Pakhrin and Indian Embassy Councilor Gitanjali Brandon at Khaniyabas Rural Municipality.

This project showcases India's commitment to regional development, with plans including the health centre itself, a guard house, compound walls, a canteen block, and additional facilities. The initiative has been welcomed by local representatives who emphasize its importance in delivering better medical services to the people of Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025