India Strengthens Nepal Ties with New Health Centre

India has further cemented its ties with Nepal by providing a generous grant of INR 25.10 million, aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the Dhading district. This significant contribution will go towards the construction of a new post-birthing centre.

The Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre's foundation stone was laid in a ceremony attended by Member of Parliament Dilman Pakhrin and Indian Embassy Councilor Gitanjali Brandon at Khaniyabas Rural Municipality.

This project showcases India's commitment to regional development, with plans including the health centre itself, a guard house, compound walls, a canteen block, and additional facilities. The initiative has been welcomed by local representatives who emphasize its importance in delivering better medical services to the people of Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)