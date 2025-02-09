Left Menu

Unraveling Depression's Food Cravings: The Carb Connection

A study reveals that depression patients often crave carbohydrate-rich foods, which may relate to the severity of their mental condition. This craving, particularly for foods combining fat and carbohydrates, like milk chocolate, is linked to anxiety symptoms, potentially influencing new treatment approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:49 IST
Unraveling Depression's Food Cravings: The Carb Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights a curious phenomenon among individuals struggling with depression: a marked craving for carbohydrate-rich foods. Researchers have found that this craving may correspond with the severity of their mental condition.

Notably, while depression is typically associated with a reduced appetite, those experiencing severe symptoms often develop particular cravings. According to Nils Kroemer of the University of Bonn, these changes in dietary preferences can result in weight fluctuations.

The study further pointed out the role of these cravings in triggering the brain's reward system, suggesting a need for novel treatment approaches that take these food preferences into account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025