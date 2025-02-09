Unraveling Depression's Food Cravings: The Carb Connection
A study reveals that depression patients often crave carbohydrate-rich foods, which may relate to the severity of their mental condition. This craving, particularly for foods combining fat and carbohydrates, like milk chocolate, is linked to anxiety symptoms, potentially influencing new treatment approaches.
A recent study highlights a curious phenomenon among individuals struggling with depression: a marked craving for carbohydrate-rich foods. Researchers have found that this craving may correspond with the severity of their mental condition.
Notably, while depression is typically associated with a reduced appetite, those experiencing severe symptoms often develop particular cravings. According to Nils Kroemer of the University of Bonn, these changes in dietary preferences can result in weight fluctuations.
The study further pointed out the role of these cravings in triggering the brain's reward system, suggesting a need for novel treatment approaches that take these food preferences into account.
(With inputs from agencies.)
