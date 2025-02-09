Health Sector in Turmoil: Trump's Impact and Global Implications

The health sector faces significant challenges globally, with recent developments highlighting the impact of political and corporate decisions. In a major policy shift, President Trump's administration signaled support for Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors, aligning with conservative justices at the Supreme Court.

Internationally, disruptions in U.S. foreign aid have jeopardized efforts to combat diseases and malnutrition, with WHO warning about the dire health situation in the DRC amidst ongoing conflicts. Meanwhile, American pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced a significant share buyback program, aimed at shoring up investor confidence amid market fluctuations.

On the research front, promising developments emerged as a new vaccine is keeping advanced kidney cancer from recurrence, signaling hope for patients. However, the U.S. faces a mounting health crisis, with flu cases reaching their highest levels in over 15 years, as reported by the CDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)