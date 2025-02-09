Graveyard Workouts: A Lifeline Against Non-Communicable Diseases

Nelly Mutandwa, 65, starts her day swapping pajamas for workout gear, as she joins others in a Harare cemetery for fitness sessions. This unconventional exercise spot is part of Commandos Fitness Club, promoting health among Zimbabweans managing diseases like diabetes.

The lack of local gyms forces older Zimbabweans to find unique locations for exercise, highlighting a growing concern as non-communicable diseases rise in Africa. With heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes prevalent, fitness has become crucial in these communities.

Experts worry about the increasing rates of such diseases among younger populations due to unhealthy lifestyles. In response, Zimbabwe's government has taxed fast food sales to mitigate these health issues. However, locals like Mutandwa rely on grassroots efforts, signifying their resolve to stay healthy.

