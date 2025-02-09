Justice for a Fallen Healer: The Abhaya Clinic Initiative

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front organized a health camp, named 'Abhaya Clinic', at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The initiative was held to honor the memory of their colleague, a Post Graduate Trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered on August 9 of the previous year at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and protests from the medical community.

Over 110 patients have already benefited from the services provided at Abhaya Clinic, each leaving with a sapling in hand. 'Our sister loved plants and was dedicated to serving people,' remarked a junior doctor. The victim's parents expressed their grief, stating, 'We used to celebrate her birthday at night after she returned from the hospital. Now our only mission in life is to seek justice.'

Despite accusations from the Junior Doctors' Front of facing police harassment aimed at demoralizing and suppressing their protests, the organization remains firm in its resolve to ensure justice is served. They pledged to continue their movement unabated until justice is achieved for their slain colleague.

(With inputs from agencies.)