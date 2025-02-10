Left Menu

Acne Solution Winlevi Gains UK Approval

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals have received approval from the MHRA for marketing Winlevi, an acne treatment, in the UK. The product, which targets patients aged 12 and older, marks a significant expansion in Glenmark's dermatology portfolio. This partnership was formed in September 2023.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:06 IST
  • India

In a significant development for the dermatological sector, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ireland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals have received the green light from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Winlevi, a topical solution for acne vulgaris, in the UK.

According to their joint statement, the approval allows treatment accessibility for patients aged 12 and above, promising to improve the quality of skincare options available.

This venture, which expands Glenmark's offerings in Europe and South Africa, stems from a September 2023 partnership between the firms, underscoring their commitment to addressing skin health challenges through innovative solutions.

