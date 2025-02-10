ManipalCigna Health Insurance Earns 'Great Place to Work®' Certification for 2025-26

Mumbai-based ManipalCigna Health Insurance has been awarded the prestigious 'Great Place to Work®' certification for 2025-26, further cementing its status as a leader in fostering a positive workplace culture.

The recognition applauds ManipalCigna's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, anchored on core values like Customer First, Integrity, and Innovation. Chief Human Resources Officer Richa Chatterjee emphasized the company's success in creating a people-first culture that boosts employee engagement and drives impactful contributions to the healthcare sector.

ManipalCigna, a joint venture between Manipal Group and Cigna Healthcare, operates extensively across India with a vast network of branches, agents, and hospitals, underscoring its robust presence in the industry. This latest accolade reflects their dedication to providing an empowering environment for professional and personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)