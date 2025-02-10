Abhasa: Luxurious Healing and Recovery in Mumbai

Mumbai, 10th February 2025: Abhasa luxury rehab centre has gained the confidence of high-profile clients nationwide, offering recovery services for those in high-intensity environments seeking confidentiality and tailored care.

Founder & Managing Director, Ms Gayathri Arvind, emphasizes that Abhasa focuses on treating the individual as well as their addiction, offering serenity and personalized healing plans. Each client's journey is unique, and the team supports them every step of the way.

The cornerstone of Abhasa's treatment lies in accurate diagnosis and comprehension of patient issues. Blending advanced Western medicine with Eastern relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation, Abhasa offers a dignified space for recovery, ensuring clients feel respected and supported throughout their healing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)