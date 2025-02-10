Venus Remedies Scores Indonesian Approval for Key Anticoagulant

Pharma major Venus Remedies announced on Monday that it has secured marketing authorization from Indonesian authorities for its anticoagulant product, Enoxaparin, which will be available in pre-filled syringes in all major strengths.

This authorization is a strategic step for Venus Remedies as it seeks to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, known for its high incidence of cardiovascular ailments. The country's aging population and lifestyle shifts contribute to its health challenges, which this product aims to address affordably.

According to Saransh Chaudhary, president of Global Critical Care at Venus Remedies, Enoxaparin offers an effective means to manage clot-related conditions. The global market for Enoxaparin, valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 5.4 billion by 2032. Venus Remedies, with robust production capabilities, intends to capture a sizable market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)