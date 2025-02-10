Left Menu

Tragedy in South Korean School: 7-Year-Old Stabbed by Teacher

A tragic incident occurred at a South Korean elementary school where a seven-year-old girl died after being stabbed, and a woman in her 40s, reportedly the teacher, was hospitalized. The woman, who previously suffered from depression, admitted to the crime. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:35 IST
Tragedy in South Korean School: 7-Year-Old Stabbed by Teacher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic event unfolded at a South Korean elementary school on Monday, where a young girl was fatally injured in a violent attack. The victim, only seven years old, was found in cardiac arrest with stab wounds to her neck and face. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

A woman in her 40s, identified as a teacher at the school, was also found with stab wounds and is considered a suspect in the child's death, according to local reports. She is currently hospitalized. The Yonhap news agency reported she later admitted responsibility for the crime.

The teacher, who had taken a leave of absence due to depression last year, returned to work recently. As the investigation continues, the police had not immediately responded to requests for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025