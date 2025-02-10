Tragedy in South Korean School: 7-Year-Old Stabbed by Teacher

A tragic event unfolded at a South Korean elementary school on Monday, where a young girl was fatally injured in a violent attack. The victim, only seven years old, was found in cardiac arrest with stab wounds to her neck and face. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

A woman in her 40s, identified as a teacher at the school, was also found with stab wounds and is considered a suspect in the child's death, according to local reports. She is currently hospitalized. The Yonhap news agency reported she later admitted responsibility for the crime.

The teacher, who had taken a leave of absence due to depression last year, returned to work recently. As the investigation continues, the police had not immediately responded to requests for further information.

