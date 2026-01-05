Telangana Battles Against Andhra's River Project

In a bid to halt Andhra Pradesh's proposed Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project on the Godavari river, the Telangana government has engaged in discussions with senior legal experts. This move is part of a strategic push to oppose the project, which Telangana claims is being pursued without necessary statutory approvals.

The Telangana state government has already escalated the issue to the judicial level, approaching the Supreme Court with a writ petition. This legal plea is set for a hearing on January 5. The dispute, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, highlights concerns over environmental clearances and project expansions.

The legal team, led by prominent Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Singhvi, plans to argue that any expansion of the Polavaram project is illegal. The Telangana government insists on adherence to the originally approved project plan, citing unauthorized project developments by Andhra Pradesh as a key concern.

