Telangana Battles Against Andhra's River Project
The Telangana government is contesting Andhra Pradesh’s plans for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has engaged legal experts to challenge the project in the Supreme Court, emphasizing violations of statutory approvals and environmental guidelines.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to halt Andhra Pradesh's proposed Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project on the Godavari river, the Telangana government has engaged in discussions with senior legal experts. This move is part of a strategic push to oppose the project, which Telangana claims is being pursued without necessary statutory approvals.
The Telangana state government has already escalated the issue to the judicial level, approaching the Supreme Court with a writ petition. This legal plea is set for a hearing on January 5. The dispute, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, highlights concerns over environmental clearances and project expansions.
The legal team, led by prominent Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Singhvi, plans to argue that any expansion of the Polavaram project is illegal. The Telangana government insists on adherence to the originally approved project plan, citing unauthorized project developments by Andhra Pradesh as a key concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Noida Sports City SC-02: Reviving Hopes with a Supreme Court Nod
High Courts Show Little Interest in Appointing Ad-Hoc Judges Despite Supreme Court Order
Supreme Court Ruling on Activists' Bail Pleas in Delhi Riots Case
Protesters Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dog Relocation Order
Kerala Freezes K-TET Order Amid Supreme Court Verdict Backlash