Ayushman Bharat's New Health Benefits Empower 6 Crore Senior Citizens

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana now offers up to Rs 5 lakh annual treatment benefits to 6 crore senior citizens. With new enrolment procedures and promotional strategies, the scheme is enhancing healthcare access and awareness across India, further supported by financial incentives for participating healthcare providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:07 IST
The Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, announced that as of January 28, over 1.10 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 202.96 crore have been sanctioned for senior citizens aged 70 and above. More than 47 lakh eligible seniors have enrolled for Ayushman Vay Vandana cards by February 6.

On October 29, 2024, the Central Government expanded the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), offering up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment benefits annually to 6 crore senior citizens from 4.5 crore families, regardless of their socio-economic status. The enrolment is application-based, with options for mobile app and web portal registration.

To amplify awareness, AB-PMJAY's media strategy targets rural and backward areas, reinforced by local frontline workers such as ASHAs and AWWs. The scheme covers 1,961 procedures across 27 specialties. Incentives are offered to NABH-accredited hospitals and those providing postgraduate education to encourage participation in the initiative.

