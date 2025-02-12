U.S. Aid Pause Causes Ripple Effect in DRC
The U.S. suspension of foreign aid has severely impacted humanitarian operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 70% of the aid was funded by Washington. The halt comes amid escalating conflict in eastern Congo, affecting emergency services and creating uncertainty in aid delivery.
The suspension of U.S. foreign aid has significantly impacted humanitarian efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where 70% of operations were funded by Washington, according to Bruno Lemarquis, the top U.N. aid official in the country.
In 2024, the U.N.'s humanitarian response plan for the DRC received $1.3 billion, with $910 million coming from the U.S. However, following a pause imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, many programs have been forced to shut down amid a rising insurgency in eastern Congo, creating fears of a regional war.
Lemarquis emphasized that the heavy reliance on U.S. funding led to the closure of several emergency programs, impacting health and shelter services. Despite these challenges, Lemarquis affirmed the commitment to continue providing aid, as U.N. agencies start receiving approval to resume work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
