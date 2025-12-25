Tragedy Strikes Maiduguri Mosque Amid Ongoing Insurgency
A suicide bomb explosion in a Maiduguri mosque during evening prayers resulted in at least 5 deaths and 35 injuries. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but tensions in Nigeria's northeast have been escalated by ongoing insurgencies by Boko Haram and affiliated groups. Governor Zulum condemned the attack.
A devastating explosion inside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno state, has claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 35 others during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to police reports.
As security concerns rise in northeastern Nigeria, no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The region remains a flashpoint of violence instigated by Islamist insurgents including Boko Haram and the ISWAP faction, both known for assaulting civilians and public gathering spots. The unfortunate incident occurred at 6 p.m. local time at the Al-Adum mosque, disrupting a prayer meeting with panic and chaos. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of pandemonium as the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.
Expressing his condemnation, Governor Babagana Zulum labeled the attack as barbaric and urged increased vigilance, particularly during the festive season. Police have officially reported on the casualties and initiated bomb disposal operations to secure the area, with ongoing investigations to determine further details.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maiduguri
- mosque
- bombing
- Nigeria
- insurgency
- terrorism
- security
- Boko Haram
- ISWAP
- attack
ALSO READ
Maoist Encounter in Odisha: Security Forces Foil Insurgent Actions
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for Festive Celebrations
Pakistan Military Asserts Strong Stance on National Security
VPNs Banned in Kathua: Heightened National Security Measures
Kashmir IGP Gears Up for Enhanced Security Amid New Year Festivities