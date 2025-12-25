Tragedy Strikes Maiduguri Mosque Amid Ongoing Insurgency

A devastating explosion inside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno state, has claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 35 others during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to police reports.

As security concerns rise in northeastern Nigeria, no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The region remains a flashpoint of violence instigated by Islamist insurgents including Boko Haram and the ISWAP faction, both known for assaulting civilians and public gathering spots. The unfortunate incident occurred at 6 p.m. local time at the Al-Adum mosque, disrupting a prayer meeting with panic and chaos. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of pandemonium as the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

Expressing his condemnation, Governor Babagana Zulum labeled the attack as barbaric and urged increased vigilance, particularly during the festive season. Police have officially reported on the casualties and initiated bomb disposal operations to secure the area, with ongoing investigations to determine further details.