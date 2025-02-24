Olympic Stars Join PM Modi's Battle Against Obesity

In a robust effort to tackle the rising obesity rates, Olympic athletes Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu have rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest health initiative. The campaign, which kickstarted on Monday, emphasizes the importance of making healthier lifestyle choices to combat the growing health concern.

Prime Minister Modi nominated ten influential figures, including Chanu, to spearhead this national movement. Both Bhaker, a double bronze-winning shooter at the Paris Olympics, and Chanu, a silver medallist weightlifter, stressed the importance of manageable lifestyle adjustments.

Chanu invited sports icons like D Gukesh and Saina Nehwal to further spread the message, while Bhaker underscored the significance of mindful oil consumption. With their collective voices, they aim to inspire a Fit India and a healthier future.

