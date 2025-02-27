Trump Administration Terminates Global Health Aid Amid 'America First' Policy Shift
The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, has issued termination notices for a significant portion of global health projects. This move aligns foreign aid with the 'America First' policy, affecting many crucial programs, including those addressing HIV/AIDS and maternal health.
The Trump administration has taken a bold step by terminating numerous U.S.-funded health projects worldwide as part of its 'America First' initiative. Notices were issued for projects even those previously granted waivers to ensure alignment with the administration's foreign policy objectives.
Despite reassurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that essential aid would maintain some support, over 90% of programs received termination notices. Crucial health interventions, including HIV/AIDS programs in South Africa and global maternal health efforts, are affected.
The abrupt cessation has spurred concern. Leaders like UNAIDS President Beatriz Grinsztejn caution against the repercussions. South Africa, with its significant HIV population, faces setbacks, prompting local health advocates to describe the decision as devastating.
